Howell - Paul E. Wylie, age 79, lifelong Howell area resident, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born December 17, 1939 in Howell, the son of the late John R. and Bernice (VanBlaricum) Wylie. Loving husband of Kathleen Ann (Lawson) Wylie. Dear father of Paul Wylie, Jr., Dave (Marcy) Wylie and Stacey (Mike) Coddington, all of Howell. Grandfather of Branden, Josh, Joel and Nora. Also survived by his sister, Barbara Laubengayer and brother, Jim (Sue) Wylie. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack (Jean) Wylie. Paul was the owner of his own trucking company, Aqua Haul. He was a Marine Corps veteran, member of the Howell Elks Club and the American Legion Devereaux Post 141 in Howell. Paul enjoyed his Friday morning coffee with his friends and classmates. Visitation will be Monday, November 25th from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. with funeral services Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., military honors to follow at MacDonald's Funeral Home in Howell. Memorial contributions may be made to Angela Hospice or the Disabled American Vets. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019