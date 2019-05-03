|
|
Paul Pipoly
Brighton - PIPOLY, PAUL E.
May 2, 2019
Age 92 of Brighton.
Beloved husband of Margaret.
Loving father of Pat (Rick) DesJardins, Paul (Carol), James, and Shawn (Carrie).
Proud grandfather of Ryan (Nicole), Laura (Dan), Lexi, Christina (Kevin), James, and Samantha.
Adoring great-grandfather of Margaret and Adelaide.
Dear brother of the late John (Louise) and Joseph (Ethel).
Visitation Sunday, 1 - 8 pm, Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (at 3rd St.) Brighton.
Funeral Service Monday, 11 am at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to American Spirit Centre.
Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 3, 2019