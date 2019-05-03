Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Brighton - PIPOLY, PAUL E.

May 2, 2019

Age 92 of Brighton.

Beloved husband of Margaret.

Loving father of Pat (Rick) DesJardins, Paul (Carol), James, and Shawn (Carrie).

Proud grandfather of Ryan (Nicole), Laura (Dan), Lexi, Christina (Kevin), James, and Samantha.

Adoring great-grandfather of Margaret and Adelaide.

Dear brother of the late John (Louise) and Joseph (Ethel).

Visitation Sunday, 1 - 8 pm, Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (at 3rd St.) Brighton.

Funeral Service Monday, 11 am at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to American Spirit Centre.

Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 3, 2019
