Paul Robert Grill



Fowlerville - Paul Robert Grill, age 69 of Fowlerville, (Antrim Township) passed away on September 18, 2020 in Sun City Center, Florida.



Mr. Grill was born to Lyle Edward and Mildred (Damman) Grill on September 9, 1951. He attended Fowlerville schools and was active in FFA, basketball and track. He graduated from Fowlerville High School in 1969, and served as Senior class President.



Paul continued his education at Spring Arbor University, where he was a member of the College Golf team. He graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. In 1973, Paul returned to the family farm where he primarily managed the cash crop operation for over 46 years. He was actively involved in numerous farming and community organizations.



An avid golfer, he participated in the Oak Lane Men's golf league for many years. As a member of the Michigan Publinx Senior Golf Association he won both the Senior Division and Open division tournaments and competed in the GAM Tournament of Champions at Warwick Hills Country Club. In 2019 Paul retired from farming and moved to Florida to pursue his love of golfing year around and to enjoy the warm weather.



Mr. Grill is survived by his three brothers, John (Carol) Grill of Howell, Donald (Cathy) Grill of West Olive Michigan, and Richard (Julie) Grill of Howell: 5 nephews and 2 nieces, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by one niece, Candance Grill, his mother, Mildred Grill in 2002, and father, Lyle Grill in 2012.



A grave side Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday October 30, 2020 at the Greenwood Cemetery in Fowlerville Michigan. A visitation will be held the same day from 9:00 A.M until 11:00 A.M. at the Fowlerville United Brethren Church also located in Fowlerville MI. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to New Creations Preschool, Fowlerville United Brethren Church 9300 W Grand River, Fowlerville MI 48836.









