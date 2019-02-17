Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Green Oak Free Methodist Church
10111 Fieldcrest,
Brighton, MI
View Map
Paul Sheng, MD

Brighton - SHENG, PAUL, M.D.

February 13, 2019. Age 75 of Brighton.

Lieutenant Colonel, US Army, Retired.

Beloved husband of Rebecca. Loving father of Caleb (Emily) and Joy. Dear brother of Stephen (Judy). Dear grandfather of Naomi and Leona.

He lived simply and honorably. His family cannot recall a morning when he was not awake before everyone else, reading his Bible and quietly praying. Every single time his kids asked him to play, he said "yes". He sacrificed every last part of himself to others and never once asked for thanks. He was the living definition of steadfast love and a paragon of faith and conviction. No one will ever replace him.

Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 5:00 pm, Green Oak Free Methodist Church, 10111 Fieldcrest, Brighton, until time of Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m.

Share a memorial tribute for the family at www.keehnfuneralhome.com



Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Feb. 17, 2019
