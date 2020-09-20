Pearl Elaine Ott



3-1-1936 9-17-2020



Pearl passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Pearl is survived by her loving husband Merle of 66 years. Also survived is brother Douglas, three children Victor (Barbara) Catherine (Rick) and Margaret. 8 loving grandchildren. Amanda, Jason, Kaylin, Jennifer, Reese, Rebecca, Bradly and Craig. 13 beautiful great grand children. she is also survived by her brother-in-law Elwood, many nieces, nephews, her dearest friend Bonnie Elder and close friends in her community neighborhood. Pearl and Merle we're blessed after retirement to have had the opportunity to travel extensively throughout most of the United States and even Alaska. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends on 10-3-20 from 1pm to 4pm at 7964 Chase Lake rd. Fowlerville, Mi 48836









