1/1
Pearl Elaine Ott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl Elaine Ott

3-1-1936 9-17-2020

Pearl passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Pearl is survived by her loving husband Merle of 66 years. Also survived is brother Douglas, three children Victor (Barbara) Catherine (Rick) and Margaret. 8 loving grandchildren. Amanda, Jason, Kaylin, Jennifer, Reese, Rebecca, Bradly and Craig. 13 beautiful great grand children. she is also survived by her brother-in-law Elwood, many nieces, nephews, her dearest friend Bonnie Elder and close friends in her community neighborhood. Pearl and Merle we're blessed after retirement to have had the opportunity to travel extensively throughout most of the United States and even Alaska. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends on 10-3-20 from 1pm to 4pm at 7964 Chase Lake rd. Fowlerville, Mi 48836




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 20 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved