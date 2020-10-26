Peggy Jean Leemon
Her Legacy… Peggy Jean Leemon, 87, passed away October 24, 2020. She was born on September 26, 1933, in Petersburg, Michigan to Harry Wohlgamuth and Eva (Craig) Wohlgamuth. Peggy married the love of her life, Edgar Leemon, on August 7, 1954, in Angola, Indiana. She will be remembered as a loving and kind individual who loved spending time with her family and friends, as well as making people laugh and smile. Peggy enjoyed traveling and being outdoors, she was an active member of the National Camper and Hikers Association (NCHA). When she wasn't traveling, Peggy was an avid and excellent card player. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Her Family… Peggy will be missed by her children, Teresa (John) Snyir, Julie (Dave) Godfrey, Kitty (Mark Burnett) Leemon, Matt (Judy) Leemon; siblings; Don (Jean) Wohlgamuth, and sister-in-law Sue Leemon; grandchildren; Siobahan McCoy, Andrea Click, Keaton Burnett, Makenna Burnett, Turner Burnett, Sarah Leemon; 4 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Leemon; and her parents, Harry Wohlgamuth and Eva (Craig) Wohlgamuth.
Her Farewell… Peggy's family and friends will gather on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of her community farewell service at 11:00am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 7701 M36, Hamburg, Michigan. Pastor Jeff Burgess will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Please leave a message of comfort for Peggy's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
