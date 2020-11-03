Dr. Peter Thomas Swallow
Hartland - Dr. Peter Thomas Swallow, age 87 of Hartland, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 4, 1933 in Detroit, MI to Leslie Thomas and Loretta Marie (Schmitt) Swallow. Peter graduated from U of D Jesuit High School and continued on to U of D College. He put himself through college working at Chrysler alongside his grandfather, whom he cherished. Peter was also a graduate professor at U of D. On May 25, 1957, he married Judith M. Maskell at St. Bede's Catholic Church in Southfield. Peter followed in his father's footsteps and acquired his father's packaging business, Swallow & Associates, located in Lathrup Village. In 1969, Peter founded Creative Foam Corporation in Fenton, MI. His company has now grown into three divisions: automotive, healthcare and wind energy. As a serial entrepreneur, Peter owned and invested in several other businesses in and around the Detroit area: restaurants, realty, plastics and environmental to name a few. He was extremely community oriented and a philanthropist, contributing his time to many organizations which included serving as a volunteer police officer for 20 years with the Lathrup Village Police Department, teaching gourmet cooking classes as a wine and cheese expert and the Livingston County Catholic Social Services where he served on the board and as treasurer. Peter is survived by his dear wife Judith, loving children, David (Brenda) Swallow and Mary Ellen Aria; adoring grandchildren, Hillary Lynn (Dan) Valko, Bailey Rose Ahmad, Madison Marie Ahmad and Garrett Thomas (Anna) Ahmad; cherished great grandchildren, Andrew James Valko and Henley Kaye Valko as well as his special canine friend Milo. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 N. Michigan Ave., Howell (517-546-2800). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Howell celebrated by Fr. Francis George. Friends may visit at the church beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday. A private family interment will be at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to U of D Jesuit High School and Academy. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com