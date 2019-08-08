|
Phyliss "Pat" Anne-Marie Parks
Highland, MI - Phyliss ("Pat") Anne-Marie Parks, born in Ludington, MI on January 13, 1933, passed away peacefully with family at her home in Highland, Michigan on August 7, 2019. Her parents were Stanley "Bub" Greene and Marie Litka. She was raised by her father and step-mother Sally Baker Greene. Pat graduated from Howell High School in 1951. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert C. "Bob" Parks, Jr., also a graduate of Howell High School (1948). She dedicated her life to her four children, all college graduates: Nancy Kennedy (Dan) of Ann Arbor, Sue Parks of Ypsilanti, Steve Parks of Ypsilanti, and Scott Parks (Lisa) of Royal Palm Beach, FL. She has six grandchildren, Emily Marlow of Ann Arbor, Susan Dodge of Ann Arbor, Sarah Kennedy of Detroit, Allison Kennedy of Kalamazoo, Sydney Parks of Royal Palm Beach, FL and Danielle Parks of Royal Palm Beach, FL, and two great-grandchildren, Annabelle Dodge and June Marlow. She is also survived by her brother, Stanley Greene, of Anthem, AZ. She will be reunited in Heaven with her son Steve, who passed away in 2012 from complications of childhood diabetes. Pat was the consummate coach's wife, affectionately known as "Mom" by hundreds of college athletes, volunteering at the Eastern Michigan home track meets and opening her home and cooking for numerous team gatherings throughout the years. She worked at Eastern Michigan University for 19 years in the Sociology Department, Chemistry Department and the Provosts Office. She and Bob lived in Ypsilanti for 34 years before retiring to their summer home in White Lake, MI, and spending winters in Naples, FL for the past 19 years. Pat loved gardening, cooking, and home decorating. She golfed in the condo association ladies league in Florida, and served for many years on the 7 Harbors Board of Trustees in Highland. She decorated and landscaped their house on White Lake renovating it from a cottage to a full-time home. In addition, Pat spent much of her retirement attending numerous sporting events of her children and grandchildren, the last being Sue's cross-country team winning the MAC championship in 2018. She grew up near the shores of Lake Michigan and she and Bob loved the water, living near the water in White Lake and Naples, FL. She will be buried in Howell's Lakeview Cemetery, overlooking beautiful Thompson Lake, with son Steve, and Bob's parents and grandmother. Her father is buried across the bay in another cemetery in Howell. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Steve Parks Memorial Fund at EMU at: https://www.emich.edu/foundation/give/index.php?fund=01916. Receiving of friends will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800). A graveside service will also be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Lakeview Cemetery, Howell at 1:30 P.M. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Aug. 8, 2019