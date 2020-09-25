Or Copy this URL to Share

Phyllis Kerslake, 90, Grosse Pointe Farms, (formerly Brighton), died April 5, 2020. An outdoor visitation will be October 4, 12:00 - 4:00 pm at the home of Tim & Kim Narhi in Byron. Please observe CDC guidelines. Born December 7, 1929 to Clarence (d. 1960) & Lola (d. 1987) Reetz. She married Frederick Kerslake (d. 2002) June 7, 1952 raising daughters: Holly Kerslake Burns (d. 2020) and Kim Narhi. Member: Brighton First United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, Pleasant Valley Club, Ladies Circle. Survived by daughter: Kim (Tim) Narhi, grandsons: Leigh (Felicia) Narhi, John (Michelle) Narhi, great-grandsons: Stanley and Wilhelm.









