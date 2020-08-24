1/1
Phyllis Lee Choate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Lee Choate

Gregory - Phyllis Lee Choate, age 59, of Gregory, MI, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home. She was born February 26, 1961, in Howell, MI, the daughter of Thomas and Joan (Davis) Humphries. On February 16, 1997, she married Frederick I. Choate, and he survives. Also, surviving are two children, Breanna Choate and Frederick Choate, both of Gregory; two brothers, Christian Stone of Brighton, and James (Jimmie) Humphries of Texas; and one sister-in-law, Laura (Chuck) Lewis of White Lake; her mother-in-law, Janet Cherum of Howell, as well as her father-in-law, Ervine Choate of South Lyon. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Phyllis had lived in the Gregory area for the past 25 years, moving from Pinckney. She was a 1979 graduate of Howell High School and worked for Kroger as a cashier for ten years. Phyllis enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening and feeding her wild birds. She was especially fond of Orioles and Hummingbirds. She loved walking her dog and loving on her cats. She loved animals of all kinds. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home, Stockbridge.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
424 E Main St
Stockbridge, MI 49285
(517) 851-7755
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved