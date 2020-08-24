Phyllis Lee Choate



Gregory - Phyllis Lee Choate, age 59, of Gregory, MI, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home. She was born February 26, 1961, in Howell, MI, the daughter of Thomas and Joan (Davis) Humphries. On February 16, 1997, she married Frederick I. Choate, and he survives. Also, surviving are two children, Breanna Choate and Frederick Choate, both of Gregory; two brothers, Christian Stone of Brighton, and James (Jimmie) Humphries of Texas; and one sister-in-law, Laura (Chuck) Lewis of White Lake; her mother-in-law, Janet Cherum of Howell, as well as her father-in-law, Ervine Choate of South Lyon. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Phyllis had lived in the Gregory area for the past 25 years, moving from Pinckney. She was a 1979 graduate of Howell High School and worked for Kroger as a cashier for ten years. Phyllis enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening and feeding her wild birds. She was especially fond of Orioles and Hummingbirds. She loved walking her dog and loving on her cats. She loved animals of all kinds. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home, Stockbridge.









