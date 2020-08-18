1/
Radney Harold Tucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Radney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Radney Harold Tucker

Foley, AL - Radney Harold Tucker, age 87, a resident of Foley, Alabama, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. He was at home with his family at his side.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Beverly Tucker of Foley, daughters, Teresa Tucker-Davies, Santa Barbara, CA, Joann Radney (Tom) Wolfe, Reston, VA; sons, Jonathan Tucker, West Bloomfield, MI, Giles (Rochelle) Tucker, Sr., Fowlerville, MI; brother, Gerald Kandt, Fowlerville, MI; six fantastic grandchildren, Giles, Jr., Mitchell, Andrew, Jim, Owen and Olivia.

Radney served as a corporal in the US Army Signal Corps during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, Radney earned a degree from Olivet College, where he managed the college's bookstore and coffee shop. He worked later as a textbook salesman before he and Beverly opened their office supply store in Howell, Michigan, where Rad was an active member of the community. STANDARD OFFICE SUPPLY flourished for over 20 years.

Rad began traveling to the Gulf Coast of Alabama in 1988, where he & Beverly bought their first condominium in Gulf Shores. For the following 32 years, Rad and Bev enjoyed living in the south, while continuing to gather with family and friends at their farmhouse in Howell, Michigan.

A celebration of Radney's life will be held on the first anniversary of his death, August 14, 2021 at the family's Michigan farmhouse.

ARRANGEMENTS BY

WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

2551 S. MCKENZIE ST.

FOLEY, AL 36535

251-943-2391

www.wolfefuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home - Foley Chapel
2551 South McKenzie Street
Foley, AL 36535
(251) 943-2391
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved