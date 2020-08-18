Radney Harold TuckerFoley, AL - Radney Harold Tucker, age 87, a resident of Foley, Alabama, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. He was at home with his family at his side.He is survived by his wife of 67 years Beverly Tucker of Foley, daughters, Teresa Tucker-Davies, Santa Barbara, CA, Joann Radney (Tom) Wolfe, Reston, VA; sons, Jonathan Tucker, West Bloomfield, MI, Giles (Rochelle) Tucker, Sr., Fowlerville, MI; brother, Gerald Kandt, Fowlerville, MI; six fantastic grandchildren, Giles, Jr., Mitchell, Andrew, Jim, Owen and Olivia.Radney served as a corporal in the US Army Signal Corps during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, Radney earned a degree from Olivet College, where he managed the college's bookstore and coffee shop. He worked later as a textbook salesman before he and Beverly opened their office supply store in Howell, Michigan, where Rad was an active member of the community. STANDARD OFFICE SUPPLY flourished for over 20 years.Rad began traveling to the Gulf Coast of Alabama in 1988, where he & Beverly bought their first condominium in Gulf Shores. For the following 32 years, Rad and Bev enjoyed living in the south, while continuing to gather with family and friends at their farmhouse in Howell, Michigan.A celebration of Radney's life will be held on the first anniversary of his death, August 14, 2021 at the family's Michigan farmhouse.ARRANGEMENTS BYWOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOMES& CREMATORY2551 S. MCKENZIE ST.FOLEY, AL 36535251-943-2391