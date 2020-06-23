Ralph Frederick Chambers
1926 - 2020
Ralph Frederick Chambers, 93, passed away on June 12, 2020, in Fishers, Indiana. Hewas born in Asheville, NC, on November 22, 1926. He was preceded in death by his wife Norma Day Chambers.

He was also preceded in death by his parents Arthur Chambers and Murphy Snelson Chambers, siblings William Chambers, Irene Shutt, Ruth Snotherly, Paul Chambers, and Walter Chambers and his grandson Jonathan Flahault. He is survived by his sister Blanche Cutshaw of Salisbury, NC.

He is survived by his daughters Gloria Flahault and Susan Confer (Timothy), and his son Samuel Chambers (Cindy), step daughters Judy Aprahamian (Don) and Sandra Payne (late Gerald), step sons Richard Beurmann and Bradley Beurmann, eleven grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Ralph, known as the Silver Fox, was a truck driver and spent many years driving around the country listening to country music. In his younger days he was often mistaken for George Gobel and then in his eighties, mistaken for Tony Bennett, with people asking for his autograph.

Ralph and Norma lived in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, and Howell, Michigan, before relocating to Clermont, Florida. He lived in Indiana since 2017.

Internment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Howell Michigan.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
