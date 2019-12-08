Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
312 Prospect St.
Howell, MI
View Map
Howell - Ralph Otto Benson, age 98 of Howell, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Born in Fowlerville, MI on April 27, 1921, Ralph was the son of the late Jonas and Ellen (Carlson) Benson. Formerly of Fowlerville and longtime resident of Howell, Ralph was a 1939 graduate of Fowlerville High School. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic during World War II and retired from the State of Michigan, Hillcrest State Facility as a Power Plant Operator after 50 years of service. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Howell, Howell American Legion Post 141, Young At Heart and a volunteer at Howell Recycling. Beloved husband of Marjorie whom he married in Fowlerville on January 25, 1942 and who preceded him in death on September 17, 2009. Loving father of Janet (Daniel) See of The Villages, Florida and the late Gary Benson (Feb. 2009). Also survived by his grandchildren, Ann (Ken) Clemons of Fowlerville and Christopher (Erin) Sweet of Chicago; four great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Marie Benson of Fowlerville, brother Roy (Arloa) Benson of Jacksonville, Fl. and two nieces and 1 nephew. Visitation Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell (517-546-2800) with funeral services Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 312 Prospect St., Howell, MI 48843. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Ele's Place, a place for grieving children. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
