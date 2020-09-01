1/1
Randolph William "Randy" Linna
Linna, Randolph William 'Randy L.'
Age 68, of Canton Township, passed away August 13, 2020 as the result of a traffic accident. He is survived by his wife of 42 years; Judith 'Judy' R. (maiden-Toman) Linna, two children; Jessica A. Linna and William R. Linna, two grandchildren; Sonya M. Teen and Octavian M. Teen, sisters; Virginia 'Ginger' (maiden-Linna) Potter and Jean (maiden-Linna) Bonds, two nieces; Alison (maiden-Potter) Tiihonen and Sarah (Martin) Bonds-Alonzo, nephews; Jack (Deb) Porter and Matthew Bonds. He was preceded in death by his daughter Amanda 'Jane' Linna, parents; William E. and Florence M. (maiden-Saukkooja) Linna and his brother; William F. Linna. He was a proud follower of Bill W. (Alcoholics Anonymous) since 1999 and served the organization as a sponsor to many members. He graduated from Howell High School Class of 1970. He worked at Ford Motor Company and then went on to the Ann Arbor Railroad, then Conrail, and retired as a Chief Train Dispatcher in 2012 from the Norfolk-Southern Railroad after 39 years of service. He belonged to the UAW while at Ford and the ATDA (American Train Dispatchers Association). Randy was an ace handyman, enjoying research in how to fix things from small engines to home repairs and then passing the knowledge on to his children, earning the nickname of "Handy Randy". He enjoyed music, riding his motorcycle and bicycling. Services will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 5th Street, Michigan Center, MI on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2 pm with visitation from noon to service time. Pastor Bruce Mast will officiate. Visitation for his friends and family in the Canton Area will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6695 (1426 S. Mill St., Plymouth 48170) on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from noon to 2 pm and 4 to 7 pm. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Blackman Twp., MI. Contributions in his memory are directed to the Alcoholics Anonymous (3208 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48207) or the VFW Post 6695 (1426 S. Mill Street, Plymouth, MI 48170).

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sep. 1, 2020.
