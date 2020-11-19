Raymond E. DeRoo
Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on November 15, 2020 at Shorepointe Health and Rehabilitation Center, St. Clair Shores, Michigan. He was 95 years old. Ray was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 21, 1925 to the late Edmund and Louisa DeRoo.
Raymond was proud of his service in the United States Army Air Force during WWII. Following the war, Raymond was a Wayne County Sherriff and later became a truck driver, ending his career as a steel hauler. Raymond met his wife, Marion (Krolik) DeRoo at a dance at Greystone Ballroom. Marion survives him after a marriage of 69 years. Ray was an avid retiree. He enjoyed fishing, golf, hunting, boating, snowmobiling, and playing cards, especially euchre. He enjoyed traveling in their RV and spent many happy winters in Buttonwood Bay, Sebring, Florida. Ray and Marion enjoyed playing cards at both the Pinckney Senior Center and the Hamburg Senior Center. Raymond was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pinckney, MI.
Surviving besides his wife are his son, Donald (Jane) DeRoo; six grandchildren, Deanna (Adam) Brown, Danny DeRoo, Darcy DeRoo, Jeremiah Monkopf, Collin DeRoo, and Lauren (Josh) Kemerer.; and 3 great- grandchildren, Owen and Jake Brown and Charlotte Kemerer. He is survived by his sister Loraine Zigila, and also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. Raymond was preceded in death by his son, Ronald DeRoo, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ed Zigila, John and Sally Koch, Joe and Irene Krolik, Joe and Dorothy Bartnick, Al and Cecilia Gronow, and Clara Grass.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sharepointe Wellness and Rehabilitation Center during these last few weeks as well as the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice.
A memorial service for Raymond will be held at a later date. If you would like you may leave a message of comfort for Raymond's family at 313-475-9381 or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pinckney, MI.
Marion would like to add, "Hey Ray, I'll be there soon!"