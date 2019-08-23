|
Raymond John Maher
Howell - Raymond John Maher, age 72, passed away from cancer on Wednesday, August 22, 2019. Born on December 1, 1946, a son of the late Bernard and Ella (Smith) Maher, he had been a lifelong Howell resident. Raymond was drafted into the US Army and served in Vietnam as a rear gun-man on Med-Evac choppers. Stateside, he operated a Becker Drill during the construction of the Alaskan Pipeline then leveraged his practice in the skilled trades to start his own commercial construction business. During that time he built two homes for his family on the "Mason Road compound" and enjoyed reading and playing cards with friends. He was a quick wit and enjoyed sharing a laugh with everyone he knew and many he didn't. Raymond was truly one of a kind...if you knew him, you understand. Raymond took a leadership role in many ways, including serving as Howell Township Supervisor, coordinating construction of the current American Legion Post 141, of which he was a member, and was active in many local organizations including the Howell Eagles Club, Howell Elks Lodge, VVA 110, AMVETS, VFW and the Livingston County Coin Club. He was proud to lead fundraising activities for people with disabilities and faithfully delivered meals for over 25 years on Christmas morning for Meals-on-Wheels. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen M. (Wroten) Maher, daughter Melinda R. Maher, and step-daughters, Heidi Anderson, Jessica M. (Anderson) Phillips and her husband Larry D. Phillips, Jr. and their three children, Cameron, Quentin, and Penn Phillips. Raymond is also survived by his siblings, Monica (Wendell) Ferry, Vincent (Robin) Maher, Brian Maher, Marion (Janet) Maher, Tom (Jenny) Maher, and Dennis Maher. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Bernadette Maher and brothers, Paul and Larry Maher. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00 to 6:00 PM with a funeral service Monday at 11:00 A.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 N. Michigan Ave, Howell. Burial with military honors will be at Eisele Catholic Cemetery, Fowlerville. Memorial contributions are suggested to Rett Syndrome (rettsyndrome.org), 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
