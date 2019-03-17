Services
Raymond "Ray" Reiss


Howell - Ray Reiss, age 84 of Howell, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born January 5, 1935, in Detroit, son of Albert and Lillian (Poch) Reiss. He enjoyed fishing, wood carving, the outdoors, animals and taking care of his farm. He will always be remembered as a very kind, loving and generous man. Ray is survived by the love of his life for the past 26 years, Ethel Phillips "Babe". Loving father of Jeff Reiss of Fowlerville, Perry (Kathy) Reiss of Howell, Judy Labosco of Florida, Renee (Paul) Iagnocco of Kalamazoo and Linda Reiss of Richmond, MI. Grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 9. There will be no services. Per Ray's request please make memorial contributions to the Always Hope Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 32, Howell, MI 48844 or www.alwayshopeanimalrescue.org. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 17, 2019
