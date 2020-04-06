Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Shoemaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Jane Shoemaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Jane Shoemaker Obituary
Rebecca Jane Shoemaker

Brighton - Rebecca Jane Shoemaker, age 90 of Brighton, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born May 30, 1929 in Current View, Arkansas, the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Stephens) Webster. Beloved wife of 70 years to Gayland "Mike" Shoemaker. Loving mother of Michael, Alan, Tonya, Stephen and her niece Sharon whom she raised. Proud grandmother of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tonya and son Michael. Rebecca retired from United Airlines. Eventually she moved to Brighton where she worked in the bakery at Meijer's. She was a member of Tri Lakes Baptist Church in Brighton and the Michigan Crazy Quilters Guild. Rebecca had been diagnosed with dementia and received exceptional care from a compassionate staff at the Medilodge of Howell, Unfortunately she suffered a stroke and was not able to recover. Due to current Covid-19 conditions, a celebration of Rebecca's life will be held at a later date. Please check back at this website for updated service dates and times. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -