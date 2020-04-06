|
Rebecca Jane Shoemaker
Brighton - Rebecca Jane Shoemaker, age 90 of Brighton, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born May 30, 1929 in Current View, Arkansas, the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Stephens) Webster. Beloved wife of 70 years to Gayland "Mike" Shoemaker. Loving mother of Michael, Alan, Tonya, Stephen and her niece Sharon whom she raised. Proud grandmother of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tonya and son Michael. Rebecca retired from United Airlines. Eventually she moved to Brighton where she worked in the bakery at Meijer's. She was a member of Tri Lakes Baptist Church in Brighton and the Michigan Crazy Quilters Guild. Rebecca had been diagnosed with dementia and received exceptional care from a compassionate staff at the Medilodge of Howell, Unfortunately she suffered a stroke and was not able to recover. Due to current Covid-19 conditions, a celebration of Rebecca's life will be held at a later date. Please check back at this website for updated service dates and times. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020