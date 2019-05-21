Richard A. Romanowski



Howell - Richard A. Romanowski, age 77, and a resident of Howell for the past 42 years, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Dearborn, MI on May 30, 1941 to Zygmund and Joanna (Fraczek) Romanowski. Richard graduated from St. Hedwig High School in 1960. He served his country in the United States Navy aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Bennington during the Vietnam War from 1963 until 1967. Richard married Barbara Kullman in Detroit, MI on October 10, 1969. He truly loved the outdoors which included farming, gardening, hunting and fishing. Richard enjoyed coin and baseball card collecting but most of all, adored his grandchildren. He retired from Ford Motor Co. as a test technician in 1997 and was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, Fr. John R. Day Council #2659, Howell. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Barbara; daughters, Julie (John) Snider, Lisa (Scott) Chaudoir; grandchildren, Maria, Molly and Matthew Snider and Brendan and Anna Chaudoir; sister, Patricia (Mike) Schawinsky. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800) with the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Richard's funeral, a Mass of Resurrection, will be celebrated Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 425 E. Washington St (at Fowler St.), Howell, MI. Friends may visit at the church beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday. Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary