Richard Alan Conely
Byron - Richard Alan Conely, age 60 of Byron, passed away peacefully at his home late Sunday afternoon, November 3, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Ann Arbor on May 16, 1959, he was the son of the late Horace E. and the late Lois (Reed) Conely. As a Byron area resident for the past 27 years, Richard had been employed as a bus mechanic for Byron Schools and was an avid Ham Radio operator with the i.d. RR #421, "W8RAC". Beloved husband of Jill McPherson-Conely whom he married in Byron on July 24, 1992. Loving father of Stacy (Sean) Mooney of Morrice and Ricky Conely of Gaines. Proud grandfather of Cali Conely. Brother of Mike (June) Conely of Arizona and Pat Conely of Linden. Also survived by his dog and pal, Grizzley. Visitation Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service in honor and celebration of Richard's life being held Friday, November 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Interment will follow at the Union Plains Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Byron Masonic Lodge #80, 101 S. Saginaw St., Byron, MI 48418. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019