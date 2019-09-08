Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Texas - Richard (Dick) Russell Gehringer, age 77, passed away February 27, 2019 in Edinburg, Texas. Richard was born May 6, 1941 in Howell, Michigan. He graduated from Howell High School in 1959 and Michigan State University in 1965. Jean Ruth (Lukens) Gehringer, age 74, passed away August 3, 2019 in Denton, Texas. Jean was born September 24, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from Ottawa Hills High School in 1962 and Michigan State University in 1965. They were married in Toledo, Ohio on August 7, 1965. They initially resided in Des Plaines, Illinois, before moving to Fort Shafter in Honolulu, Hawaii, while Dick was serving as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army from 1967-69. After his service, they moved to Howell, Michigan where they resided for 31 years. Dick worked at Howell Town & Country Real Estate, Ford Motor Company and Motorola Inc. Jean worked as a teacher, a banker and an accountant. Upon retirement in 1998, they started their avid RVing and became "full time RVers" until 2009. Together, they saw every state, most Canadian Provinces and much of Mexico. They are survived by their sons James Russell (Elizabeth) of Hendersonville, NC, Bradley Brent (Deana) of Crossroads, TX and 3 grandchildren, Courtney Marie Simecek (PJ), Kevin Charles, Logan Russell, and grand dog Riley. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Lukens and her sisters, Barbara and Margaret (Peggy). Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lois Gehringer and his sister, Susanne. A memorial service for Dick and Jean will be held, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation starting at 10:00 am until the time of service at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell. Graveside services with military honors will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Howell. The family will host a reception following the services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the s Project. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 8, 2019
