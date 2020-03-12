Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Naz-Brighton Nazarene Church
7669 Brighton Rd. (W. of Grand River)
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Buck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Buck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. Buck Obituary
Richard D. Buck

Brighton - Mar. 9, 2020. Age 89 of Brighton. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Pamela (Daniel) Glynn, Debbie (Harold) Patterson, Jean (Anthony) Amador, Jo (Carrie) Buck and the late James Buck. Proud grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 7. Preceded in death by brothers Robert, Leonard, Ernie and Earl. Visitation Friday 10 a.m., The Naz-Brighton Nazarene Church, 7669 Brighton Rd. (W. of Grand River) until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -