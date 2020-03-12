|
Richard D. Buck
Brighton - Mar. 9, 2020. Age 89 of Brighton. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Pamela (Daniel) Glynn, Debbie (Harold) Patterson, Jean (Anthony) Amador, Jo (Carrie) Buck and the late James Buck. Proud grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 7. Preceded in death by brothers Robert, Leonard, Ernie and Earl. Visitation Friday 10 a.m., The Naz-Brighton Nazarene Church, 7669 Brighton Rd. (W. of Grand River) until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020