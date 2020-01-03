Services
Howell - Richard "Rick" A. Heikkinen, age 72, lifetime Howell resident, passed away at his home Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born October 24, 1947, in Ann Arbor, son of the late Arthur and the late Miriam (Pugh) Heikkinen. Loving husband of his high school sweetheart, Mary (Eaton) Heikkinen, whom he married in 1968. Dear father of Molly Heikkinen of Vancouver, Washington, Jacob (Hollie) Heikkinen of Howell and Jane (Martin) Brennan of Howell; grandfather of Joseph, John, Ryan, Jorah, Louie, Austen, Noah and Hannah, great-grandfather of three. Rick was a 1965 graduate of Howell High School, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and his Juris Doctorate degree from Wayne State University. He owned the Heikkinen Law Firm in Howell for many years. He enjoyed playing sports and was proud to have been on the first team to play little league baseball at Howell's Bennett Field and on the 1963 Howell High School championship football team. He coached nearly 20 years for the Livingston County Hockey Association (LCHA) and Howell Area Junior Baseball teams (HAJBA). Rick was known to be a scratch golfer and an avid hockey player. As a fan of U of M athletics, he was especially devoted to Wolverine football. He served on many community boards and helped to establish the Work Skills program in Livingston County. A memorial service honoring Rick's life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. (visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M.) at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell. Interment of his ashes will be at Howell Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Howell Athletic Boosters or Michigan Parkinson's Foundation. Please visit Rick's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
