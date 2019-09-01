Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Hidden Springs Church of Howell
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Hidden Springs Church
5860 N Latson Rd
Howell, MI
Richard "Rick" Kobylarz


1960 - 2019
Richard "Rick" Kobylarz Obituary
Richard "Rick" Kobylarz

Fowlerville, MI - Richard "Rick" John Kobylarz, age 59 of Fowlerville, MI, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born April 20, 1960 in Detroit, MI to Lawrence and Joan Kobylarz. Rick was raised in Howell, MI where he developed a great fondness of the outdoors and nature photography. On March 3, 1990, he married Sherri Noble in Brighton, MI. Rick was employed with Unified Industries, Inc of the Howell-Brighton area. He had a strong work ethic and was a deeply loyal friend. Rick was an avid fisherman and loved being out on the water and the ice. He attended Hidden Springs Church in Howell where he enjoyed making the coffee on Sunday mornings. Most of all, Rick adored and cherished his family. Rick is survived by his wife, Sherri; children, Jessica (fiancé Derek Frasure), Dylan, Mikayla; parents, Lawrence and Joan Kobylarz; brother, Stephen (Beth) Kobylarz; mother and father-in-law, Dale (Marsha) Noble; stepfather-in-law Carl Vagnetti and several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Rick was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Harding. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hidden Springs Church of Howell at 11:00 A.M. Friends may visit at the church beginning at 10:00 A.M. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hidden Springs Church of Howell. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 1, 2019
