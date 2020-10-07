Richard Paul Reid, DVM
Gregory - Richard Paul Reid, DVM 75 years old of Gregory, MI passed away on October 5, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle against prostate cancer. He was born April 15, 1945 to Donald and Jean (Clara) Reid of Cass City, Michigan. Richard was a 1963 graduate of Cass City High and received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Michigan State University in 1968.
Dr. Reid practiced veterinary medicine in Grand Ledge, Bay City and then started his own small animal clinic in Caro, MI. He practiced there from 1973 to 2005. After selling Caro Veterinary Clinic, he conducted relief work for two years and then retired in Gregory.
His first love was veterinary medicine, but he also enjoyed working with his hands and created a number of wood related projects. He helped build his retirement home. He assisted friends and family in remodeling several parts of their homes. Most recently, in August of this year, he finished a desk and two end tables that he made with his grand-daughters. Richard was also a loyal MSU Spartan Fan.
After retiring, Richard and his wife, Pam, traveled to a number of different countries. Two memorable vacations were a family trip to Hong Kong and Thailand and a trip to South Africa.
Dr. Reid is survived by his wife of fifty-three years Pamela (Dillon) Reid. A daughter, Dr. Tamara (Neil) Bush. A son, Dr. Paul (Tara) Reid. Two grand-daughters, Brittany and Sydney Bush. Three brothers, James (Betty) Reid, Fredrick (Barbara) Reid, Roger (Kaye) Reid. A sister-in-law Sharon Reid. A sister-in-law Penny (Victor) Joffe and brother-in-law Rick (Betsy) Dillon. Also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private gathering will take place to celebrate his life, with a memorial service planned for next summer.
If interested in a memorial donation, please consider donating to St. Jude's, it was an organization that Richard valued and thought did excellent work for children and their families.
Online condolences may be expressed at pjherrmannfuneralhome.com