Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
1949 - 2019
Howell - Richard Lee Winsett, age 70 and longtime resident of Howell, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, November 24, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 4, 1949 in Lansing to James and Melba (Ames) Winsett. Richard graduated from Eastern High School in Lansing in 1967. On May 4, 1968 he married Sandra Wells in Lansing. Richard joined the Livingston County Sheriff's Department in 1971 as a Deputy Sheriff then advancing to Detective. In 1975 he received the "Outstanding Police Officer" award from the Exchange Club of Howell and was recognized by his department as the "Deputy Sheriff of the Year". He attended the FBI National Academy during the summer of 1980, graduating in September of that same year. Richard was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and ultimately as Undersheriff, retiring in 1992. He had received recognition as the "Outstanding Young Man of America" in 1981 and in 1989 "Director of the Year" from the Michigan Emergency Management Association. Richard became Livingston County's first 911 dispatch director as well as serving as the Director of Emergency Services until his retirement in 2009. Richard enjoyed staying fit with his weight lifting. Most of all he loved spending time with his wife of 51 years, Sandra and traveling together after he retired. Richard is survived by his dear wife Sandra; proud sons, Kevin (Jennifer), Jeff (Robin); loving daughter, Karrie; adoring grandchildren, Lauren (Andrew), Mitch (Jamie), Kelsey, Graydon; and cherished great-grandson, Owen. Richard is also survived by his brother Dennis (Ingrid). Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. with a funeral service Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Monday at the funeral home. Pastor Herb Wilson, Jr officiating. Interment will follow at Howell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the . Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
