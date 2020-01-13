|
|
Rita Irene McKalko
Howell - Rita I. McKalko, age 79, longtime Howell area resident passed away at her home Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 8, 1940, the daughter of Otis and Erie (Chambers) Shelton. Beloved wife of Thomas R. McKalko whom she married September 15, 1962 in Detroit and he preceded her in death on October 26, 2017. Loving father of Timothy (Devi) McKalko of Mesa, AZ, Steven (Shelly) McKalko of Troy, MI, James (Jenny) McKalko of Loveland, CO and Jeffrey (Stephanie) McKalko of Howell. Also survived by seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Gary Shelton. Rita was a graduate of Hartland High School. After raising her family she worked for West Hickory Haven for many years. Hobbies included spending winters at Apache Junction and Howell. She was an avid card and shuffle board player and enjoyed bowling and golfing. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (visitation from 10:00 until 11:00) at St. John Catholic Church, 2099 Hacker Road, Howell, followed by interment in St. John Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday January 15, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell. Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Parkinson's Foundation or the . Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
