Robert (Bob) Allen McCrickard
80 years young, passed away Thursday, October 29th, 2020. He was born October 26, 1940 in Rome, Georgia. Son of the late Edmund Baker McCrickard and Lucy Newton (Tillery) McCrickard.
Bob graduated from Mumford High School in Detroit, Michigan. He began his automotive career learning beside his brother Gene at the Hot Rod Shop in Highland Park, Michigan. He worked hard to become an engineer and joined Ford Motor Company in 1972. He retired after 30 years as a Systems Administrator in Testing Labs for electrical and chemical components. As a volunteer, Bob contributed over a thousand hours to Livingston County Catholic Social Services at their inception as a computer instructor, programmer and resident expert.
A resident of Pinckney, Michigan for the past 43 years; Bob was passionate about his family, love of cars, music, computers and great friends. As a proud Irishman he had a quick wit and loved to celebrate!
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary Jeanette; his stepson Terry (Tina); his three grandsons, Seth, Jacob and Matthew; his three nieces, Pamela, Cheryl and Lori and his sister in law Sharon. He was preceded in death by his brother Gene. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
