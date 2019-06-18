Robert C. Tyner



Howell - Robert C. Tyner, age 75 of Howell, passed away at his home, early Sunday evening June 16, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 4, 1943 in Dearborn, he was the son of the late Robert C. and the late Shirley R. (Treloar) Tyner. Formerly of Garden City, Bob has resided in the Howell area for the past 15 years. He was a retired electrician and member of I.B.E.W. local #58, a very active member of Hardy United Methodist Church and Forgotten Man Ministries. He was also a member of the Masonic Olive Branch Lodge #542 in Dearborn. A very proud husband, father and friend, Bob is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Peggy J. (Bedwell) Tyner whom he married in Ohio on February 8, 1967. Loving father of Deena (Allen) Hargis of Jackson, Stephen Tyner of Howell, Jennifer Savino of Westland, Kim (Brian) Simms of Brighton, the late Brent Tyner and the late Clifford Tyner. Grandfather to nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by his siblings, John (Cathy) Tyner of Monroe, Ken (Anne) Tyner of Taylor and Cheryl (Ed) McDonald of Tinley Park, Illinois. A funeral service in honor and celebration of Bob's life will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hardy United Methodist Church, 6510 E. Highland Road (M-59), Howell with visitation at the church on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Riddle Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Forgotten Man Ministries. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary