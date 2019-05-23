|
|
Robert Cleo Eilert
Howell - Robert Cleo Eilert, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born July 30, 1929. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Fowlerville, MI at 2:00 P.M. Friends may visit at the church beginning at 1:00 P.M. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 23, 2019