Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Fowlerville, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Fowlerville, MI
View Map
Robert Cleo Eilert

Robert Cleo Eilert

Howell - Robert Cleo Eilert, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born July 30, 1929. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Fowlerville, MI at 2:00 P.M. Friends may visit at the church beginning at 1:00 P.M. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 23, 2019
