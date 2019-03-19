Services
Howell - Robert D. Wood, age 79 of Howell, passed away unexpectedly at his home, early Friday evening, March 15, 2019. Born in Pontiac on August 4, 1939, he was the son of the late Louis J. and the late Margaret E. (Nolan) Wood. Bob, who has been a Howell area resident since 1971, was a retired insurance agent for Modern Woodmen of America and a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club and the First Presbyterian Church of Howell. He was an avid camper, a huge Michigan fan and always enjoyed daily morning coffee with his buddies at the local Big Boy. Bob always enjoyed a laugh, pulling a prank and bragging about his grandchildren. Beloved husband of nearly 57 years to Judith I. (Rouse) Wood whom he married in Drayton Plains on August 25, 1962. Loving father of Jackie (Jeff) Dyer of Northport, Bob Wood of Howell and Julie (Mike Taylor) Wood of Argentine. Proud grandfather of Shauna (Basil) Stowe of Semmes, Alabama and Brett Dyer of Northport. Brother of Bruce (Barbara) Wood of Roscommon, James (Janice) Wood of Warren, the late Barbara Sanderson and the late Judy Denhoff; brother-in-law, Donald Denhoff of Georgia. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and his sidekick and dog, Wall-E. A celebration of Bob's life will be held privately by his family. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

