Robert E. Loughead
Howell - June 29, 2019. Age 69.
Beloved life companion of Carol Gabler. Dear brother of William (Diana) and Joseph. Preceded in death by sisters Evelyn Reich and Carol Cassady. Loving uncle of Tiffany (Jason), Debbie (Kevin), Tommy (Darlene), Jim, Karen, Michael, Amanda, Justina, Bill (Tris) and Jeremy (Masha). Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River), Sunday 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 141 Howell Michigan. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 5, 2019