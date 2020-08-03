1/1
Robert I. Mulchi Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert I. Mulchi, Jr.

Matthews - July 30, 2020, age 84.

Beloved husband of the late Lois, loving father of Jim (Jeanne) Mulchi, Kathy (Craig) Whitaker, Debbie (Andrew) Wallace, Ken (Deborah) Mulchi; cherished grandfather of Adam (Morgan) Mulchi, Kristin (Bradlee) Mikeska, Michael Whitaker, Chris Whitaker, Chrystal (Brandon) Love, Amanda Mullis; great-grandfather of Renee Whitaker, Tristen Rising, Dade Love, Jude Love, Waylon Love. Dear brother of Mary (Doug) Abbamonte, Christine (Jerry) Pondell. Preceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Gertrude Mulchi, and his baby sister, Dorothy Madaline.

Visitation, Friday, August 7, 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:30 pm, Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton. Interment Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors.

Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at Keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved