Robert I. Mulchi, Jr.
Matthews - July 30, 2020, age 84.
Beloved husband of the late Lois, loving father of Jim (Jeanne) Mulchi, Kathy (Craig) Whitaker, Debbie (Andrew) Wallace, Ken (Deborah) Mulchi; cherished grandfather of Adam (Morgan) Mulchi, Kristin (Bradlee) Mikeska, Michael Whitaker, Chris Whitaker, Chrystal (Brandon) Love, Amanda Mullis; great-grandfather of Renee Whitaker, Tristen Rising, Dade Love, Jude Love, Waylon Love. Dear brother of Mary (Doug) Abbamonte, Christine (Jerry) Pondell. Preceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Gertrude Mulchi, and his baby sister, Dorothy Madaline.
Visitation, Friday, August 7, 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:30 pm, Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton. Interment Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors.
