Robert J. Fuhst
Howell - Bob was born the youngest of 11 children to Charles and Eva Fuhst. He enjoyed playing baseball when he was young and watching it as an adult. He graduated from Bentley High School in Livonia and attended college at Eastern Michigan University and Wayne State University, studying business. He met the love of his life, Mary Konola, when they were both 16 working at B & B Drugs in Livonia. Bob was the stock boy and Mary was the soda jerk. They were married on August 22, 1959 when they were 19. They spent about 3 years in Arizona near his parents where their first child, Patti, was born in 1961. They moved back and settled in Farmington in 1962 where their second child, Amy was born in 1966. Brighton was their next move in 1967, where they spent the majority of their years, on Fonda Lake. He held many jobs including Ford, GM, and Cadillac Products. Bob was a fix-it guy - he could repair about anything and loved to build things. He was very good at any kind of construction and could do plumbing, electrical, basically anything involving building. Woodworking was a passion of his, making many lovely pieces of furniture. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. His big dream was to own a roller skating rink. He did much of the construction on his building, Rollerama in Brighton, that opened in 1972. He was very involved in the organized business side of roller skating, serving on the Board of Directors locally and nationally and one year as President of the Rollerskating Rink Operators Association. He even went on the MDA Jerry Lewis Telethon on TV and handed the RSROA check to Jerry himself! With both of his girls working for the rink, the family spent a majority of their time together. Business was great during the disco era in the 80's with 400-500 people or more at each session. Twenty-five years was a nice run, so they sold Rollerama in 1997. They were very involved with their grandchildren Kyle, Josh, Cody, Lauren and Brice. Retirement was good and they split their time between Florida and Michigan until settling in Fairfield Glade, Tennessee in 2006. They loved Tennessee and lived there until 2017 when Bob's health began failing and they moved back to Michigan to be closer to their family. He is survived by his sister Rita Crain of WI, wife Mary Fuhst of Howell, daughters Patti Wylie of Brighton and Amy Spangler of Sylvania, OH; grandchildren Kyle Robbins, Cody Robbins, Brice Spangler, Joshua Wylie and Lauren Wylie as well as many nieces and nephews. No funeral services will be held, but a celebration of his life will take place at a future date to be announced. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.