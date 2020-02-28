Services
Robert M. Redding Obituary
Robert M. Redding

Brighton - Age 87 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 24, 2020.

Robert was the beloved husband of Patricia for 55 years. Loving father of Debra (Wendy) Redding, Robert (Dirk Arnold) Redding, Jacqueline Bohdanowycz, Matthew (Angela Selking) Redding and Susan Redding. Dear grandfather of Logan, Miranda (Gary) Sopoliga, Vanna (Jake) Knutsen, Tristan, Theodore, Christian and Joshua. Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, May 29, at 10:30 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd. with a memorial gathering preceding at 9:30 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at Keehngriffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
