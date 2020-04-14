|
Robert Scott Michaud
Howell - Robert Scott Michaud of Howell passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 77. Bob was born in Detroit, MI on February 7, 1943 to Alfred and June (Barlow) Michaud. He graduated from Alpena High School and received his teaching degree from CMU. As a young science teacher in Howell, Robert won the hearts of students and a HHS alumni, Connie Drew. They married in 1968 at the First Baptist Church of Howell. Through his life, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and playing cards but most of all spending time with family and friends. He retired after 30 years with Howell Public Schools and continued having a positive impact upon those who knew him. Robert is survived by his daughter, Rory (Bill); grandchildren, Reid, Nick, June; brother, Vern; sisters-in-law, Linda and Victoria; as well as several nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by Connie on September 16, 2019. A celebration of Robert's life shall be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
