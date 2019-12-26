|
|
Robert V. Amicon
Millbrook, IL - Robert V. Amicon, age 55, of Millbrook, IL, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. He was born on July 4, 1964 in Columbus, OH the son of William and Marjorie (Harlow) Amicon.
Robert was united in marriage on May 20, 2000 to April Rose and they spent the next 19 happy years together. He was a member of both St. Mary Catholic Church in Plano, IL and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL. Robert served as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Third Degree. He was employed as a senior logistics manager by Ryder Logistics in Romeoville, IL. Robert was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, April Amicon of Millbrook, IL; his four children, William, Augustus, Luke, and Joseph Amicon, all at home; his siblings, Rocky Amicon, Ron Amicon, Mick Amicon, Rick (Annie Ruefle) Amicon, all of Columbus, OH, and Billy (Kim) Amicon of Englewood, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Marjorie Amicon; and his brother, Andy Amicon.
Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1010 W. South Street, Plano, IL. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1001 North Center Avenue, Plano, IL, with Father Davy M.I.C. officiating. Interment will be private.
For Columbus family and friends there will be a Celebration of Life on January 3rd or 4th, details forthcoming.
Please direct memorials in loving memory of Robert to April Amicon for his children's education.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019