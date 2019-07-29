|
Robert "Bob" Watson
Howell, MI - Robert "Bob" Lee Watson, age 84 and resident of Howell since 1959, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born April 27, 1935 in Detroit, MI to Eugene and Kathryn (Bode) Watson. Bob was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Port Huron High School in 1954. He married Ruth Ellen Hicks on November 17, 1973 in East Lansing, MI. Bob retired from General Motors Proving Grounds in 1992 and prior to that had been employed with Southeastern Michigan Gas, Citizens Mutual Insurance and Farm Bureau Egg Marketing Division. After retirement he was employed part time with First National Bank of Howell. Bob served his community in several different capacities including sitting on the boards of the local Salvation Army, Howell Carnegie District Library, Toastmaster Club, Livingston Recycle and as a member of First Presbyterian Church of Howell, serving as a deacon and elder. He was also a member of both the Brighton and Howell Historical Societies as well as the Howell Masonic Lodge #38 F. & A.M. Bob is survived by his dear wife of 46 years, Ruth; sister-in-law, Thelma Story of Magnolia, TX; brothers-in-law, Leo Holmes of Pontiac, MI, Charles Albert of Warsaw, IN and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Dorothy Holmes, Mary Albert, Becky Marotz, Lila Hicks and brothers-in-law, Joe Hicks and Ralph Marotz. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Howell at 11:00 A.M. Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 A.M. Cremation will follow with inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery, Howell at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to First Presbyterian Church of Howell, Howell Carnegie District Library with designation to the Archives or the Boy Scouts of America-Southern Shores Field Service Council. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 29, 2019