Roberta "Birdie" Goodnough
Roberta "Birdie" Ann Goodnough, age 84 of Howell, passed away peacefully at her home Friday morning, March 13, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Dearborn on January 1, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Robert and the late Mildred E. (Miller) Quashnie. Roberta has been a Howell area resident for the past 45 years and had always been known for her big heart. She volunteered several years for the Humane Society of Livingston County, having received many awards. Roberta had also been a loving caregiver, active in many bowling leagues and had the most beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Keith R. Goodnough who preceded her in death on April 28, 2016. Loving mother of Ronald (Nancy) Goodnough of Dearborn Heights, Gary (Terri) Goodnough of Quinlin, Texas, Lynn (David) Lintz of Howell and Cheryl (Steven) Petchell of Howell. Proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Vivian (Millard) Tucker of Tucson, Arizona. Preceded in death by one grandchild. A celebration of Roberta's life will be held by her family at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Livingston County. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 14 to Mar. 22, 2020