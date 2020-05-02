|
|
Roger G. Elliott
Roger Gordon Elliott age 79 of Morrice, passed away peacefully at his home early Friday morning, May 1, 2020. He was born July 22, 1940 in Detroit, the son of the late Gordon M. and the late Eleanor M. (Boisclair) Elliott. A former longtime Howell resident, Roger has resided in Morrice since 2006. He was a devoted husband and father who had a generous heart and smile for everyone. Roger had been the former owner/manager of the Oakcrest Mobile Home Park in Howell from 1969 to 2005, was a member of the Fowlerville UB Church and enjoyed watching NASCAR on television. Beloved husband of the late Harveline S. (Bishop) Elliott who preceded him in death on August 28, 2014. Loving father of Richard Langford of Danbury, Connecticut, Phil Langford of Morrice, Bill Elliott of Herford, Arizona, Bob Langford of Morrice, Lisa Elliott of White Lake and Dan (Laura) Elliott of Farmington Hills. Proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Harveline, Roger was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Barbara Langford and Samantha Rand; sister, Karen. Due to current Covid-19 conditions, a funeral service in honor and celebration of Roger's life will be held privately by his family. Interment will take place at the Union Plains Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fowlerville UB Church. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from May 2 to May 4, 2020