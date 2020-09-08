Roger S. Dresden
Howell - Roger S. Dresden, age 69 of Howell, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his residence after a brief illness. He was born March 3, 1951 in East Tawas , Michigan, the son of Bernard and Betty (Gay) Dresden. Loved husband of Nancy (LewAllen) Dresden and father of Matt (Joanna) Dresden. Brother to Robert (Peggy) Dresden. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol (Dwight) Woodbridge. Roger worked as an Insurance Agent for many years in the family agency of Scully-Monroe Insurance in Howell. As a dedicated volunteer in the Howell community he was a former Howell School Board member, a dedicated organizer for the Howell Courthouse Concerts, Acoustic Café and Livingston Arts Council, promoting events at the Howell Opera House. An avid self taught musician for over 50 years he played drums, piano and guitar for several bands. He was also known as a big MSU fan to his family and friends. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 10th, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at MacDonald's Funeral Home of Howell. Private family graveside services will take place in East Tawas, Michigan. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Livingston Arts Council (Howell Opera House) or Arbor Hospice. Please visit Roger's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
.