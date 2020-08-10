Roger Sherman
Howell - His Legacy... Roger Allen Sherman, passed away August 8, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1961, in Ann Arbor, Michigan and subsequently adopted by Edgar Lee Sherman and Constance Mary Fearn. Roger will be remembered for his love and devotion of family and of God. He was a born again Christian and belonged to the Faith Worship Center (formerly, Faith Temple Church). Roger enjoyed attending bible study classes at the church. He also developed long term friendships with a select few from the church as well. He was a lover of music with an eclectic taste ranging from his favorite, BB King to Country, Blues and Gospel music. Roger will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His Family... Roger will be missed by his children, Jessica White, Erica Panther; siblings, Steven Sherman, David Sherman; grandchildren Mercedes White, Bradlee White; nephew Corey (Keanna) Sherman. He is preceded in death by his parents.
His Farewell... Roger's family will gather Wednesday, from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. His private Farewell will be held on Thursday at 11:00am (10:00am gathering). Memorial contributions may be given to family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Roger's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
.