Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Ronald C. Lee Obituary
Ronald C. Lee

Brighton - Passed away July 4, 2019, age 77. Beloved husband of the late Katharyn.

Dear father of Dawn M. (Michael) Brown and Scott K. (Melissa).Loving grandfather of Michael (Stephanie), Kyle, Trisha, Alex (Kasey) and Cameron; cherished great-grandfather of Harmoney, Skye, Trinity, Scarlet and Remeigh.

Also survived by his sister Dixie Field and brother David (Sue) and several nieces and nephews.The family has entrusted care and services to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton (810) 229-9871.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 7, 2019
