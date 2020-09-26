Ronald George Bachman



Ronald George Bachman, 85, passed away peacefully at his home, September 26, 2020. He was with his wife of 58 years, Freida, his sons and their families; Sean and Deanna, Brad and Doris and his wonderful grandsons: Walker, Dalton and Ryan.



Ron was born August 21, 1935 to Gordon and Margaret Bachman. His brothers: Gordon and Guy are deceased.



Ron had Bachman's Electronics; the first RCA color TV dealer and technician. He sold the shop to work for NASA. Not wanting to travel when he had children, he became a builder. Ron was a member of the National Guard for nine years. He is a life member of the Elk's and a member of the American Legion.



Ron will be cremated. A private family gathering will be held at the cemetery. Celebration of life memorial will be held at a future date. Ron now joins the original "cabin gang": Stan, Tyler, Dale and Ray. Enjoy and have many more great times boys.









