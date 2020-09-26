1/
Ronald George Bachman
Ronald George Bachman

Ronald George Bachman, 85, passed away peacefully at his home, September 26, 2020. He was with his wife of 58 years, Freida, his sons and their families; Sean and Deanna, Brad and Doris and his wonderful grandsons: Walker, Dalton and Ryan.

Ron was born August 21, 1935 to Gordon and Margaret Bachman. His brothers: Gordon and Guy are deceased.

Ron had Bachman's Electronics; the first RCA color TV dealer and technician. He sold the shop to work for NASA. Not wanting to travel when he had children, he became a builder. Ron was a member of the National Guard for nine years. He is a life member of the Elk's and a member of the American Legion.

Ron will be cremated. A private family gathering will be held at the cemetery. Celebration of life memorial will be held at a future date. Ron now joins the original "cabin gang": Stan, Tyler, Dale and Ray. Enjoy and have many more great times boys.




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
