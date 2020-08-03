Ronald J. Utley
Saranac - Ronald J. Utley passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. He lived in Howell, MI for most of his childhood until at the age of 17, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served extended tours in Vietnam. After 20 years of service he retired as one of the most highly decorated Marines in Michigan. Ronald then moved to Lowell, Michigan, where he lived for 30 plus years. He then moved to Saranac, MI.
Ronald is survived by a son, two daughters, and three brothers.
Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefu neralhomes.com
