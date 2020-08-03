1/
Ronald J. Utley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald J. Utley

Saranac - Ronald J. Utley passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. He lived in Howell, MI for most of his childhood until at the age of 17, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served extended tours in Vietnam. After 20 years of service he retired as one of the most highly decorated Marines in Michigan. Ronald then moved to Lowell, Michigan, where he lived for 30 plus years. He then moved to Saranac, MI.

Ronald is survived by a son, two daughters, and three brothers.

Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefu neralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Funeral Home-Saranac - Saranac
158 Mill St.
Saranac, MI 48881
(616) 642-9464
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved