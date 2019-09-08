|
Ronald Loyd Wellman, Jr.
Howell - Ronald Loyd Wellman, Jr., age 66, lifelong Howell resident, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born on January 27, 1953, in Howell, MI, he was the son of the late Ronald and Peggy (Shelly) Wellman. Ron was a 1971 graduate of Howell High School and then went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Olivet Nazarene College. Ron was an excavator for many years in Howell, with a work ethic that all would envy. In his spare time, Ron was a Master Gardner and he also enjoyed going to wrestling matches and coon hunting. He was an active member of the Fowlerville Church of the Nazarene. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Peggy, and his brother, Paul William. Ron is survived by his wife, Brenda; his brother, Darryl (Kim) Wellman; his sisters, Lorraine (John) Marhofer and Carol Sue (Brian) Jonckheere; nephews, John (Meg) and Jim (Teresa) Marhofer, Loyd (Brynn) Wellman, Paul and Christian Jonckheere; niece, Cora (James) Wellman; 6 great nieces & nephews; step-son Matt (Julia) Bell; and grandsons Broughan and Levi. Burial has taken place at Green Cemetery.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 8, 2019