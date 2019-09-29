|
Ronald R. Bowen
Brighton - Passed on Sept. 25, 2019, age 48. Cherished husband of Carol. Dear brother of Tom (Denise), Marc (Mary), Alex, Janise and Celeste. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd. (S. of Grand River) until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions to go to the family. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2019