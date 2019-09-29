Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
711 Rickett Rd. (S. of Grand River)
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
711 Rickett Rd. (S. of Grand River)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald R. Bowen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald R. Bowen Obituary
Ronald R. Bowen

Brighton - Passed on Sept. 25, 2019, age 48. Cherished husband of Carol. Dear brother of Tom (Denise), Marc (Mary), Alex, Janise and Celeste. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd. (S. of Grand River) until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions to go to the family. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now