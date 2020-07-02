Roxann Cox
Bradenton - Roxann Sue Cox, age 82, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Howell, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born December 15, 1937 in Pontiac, Michigan, daughter of the late John Wm. and Dorotha Ann (Burt) Tuggle. Loving wife of Paul E. Cox whom she married February 14, 1957 in Belleville, MI and mother of Bruce (Bonita) Cox of Virginia and Denee (David) Michon of East Lansing, MI. Also grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of thirteen; sister of Ronald (Heather) Tuggle of Missouri, several nieces and nephews. Roxann was a very artistic painter and enjoyed doing puzzle books. She was a very social, fun person who looked forward to meeting her next best friends. Visitation will be held Monday, July 6 from 6 to 8 PM with funeral services Tuesday, July 7 at 12:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
