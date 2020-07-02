1/1
Roxann Cox
1937 - 2020
Roxann Cox

Bradenton - Roxann Sue Cox, age 82, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Howell, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born December 15, 1937 in Pontiac, Michigan, daughter of the late John Wm. and Dorotha Ann (Burt) Tuggle. Loving wife of Paul E. Cox whom she married February 14, 1957 in Belleville, MI and mother of Bruce (Bonita) Cox of Virginia and Denee (David) Michon of East Lansing, MI. Also grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of thirteen; sister of Ronald (Heather) Tuggle of Missouri, several nieces and nephews. Roxann was a very artistic painter and enjoyed doing puzzle books. She was a very social, fun person who looked forward to meeting her next best friends. Visitation will be held Monday, July 6 from 6 to 8 PM with funeral services Tuesday, July 7 at 12:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
JUL
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
