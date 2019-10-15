Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Roy Lewis Mantay

Oscoda - Roy Lewis Mantay "Screaming Eagle", a former resident of Brighton, passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 89. Roy was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 19, 1930 to Michael and Clara (nee Bliven) Mantay. He was preceded in death by his sister Agnes Rupp, brother Leo Mantay and daughter Denice Duncan.

Roy is survived by his loving children, Michael (Michelle) Mantay, Annette (John) Miller, Edward (Kathy) Mantay, son-in-law Ron Duncan, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Roy served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, active in AMVETS, Scouting and Explorers. Roy was a retired Detroit Police Motor Traffic Officer, serving from 1956 to 1981 and was a Purple Heart recipient.

Roy's family will welcome visitors on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street, Brighton. He will lie Instate on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2201 S. Old U.S. 23, Brighton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the Knights of Columbus. Share a memorial tribute with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
